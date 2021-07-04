SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 102,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

