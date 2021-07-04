Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $45.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

