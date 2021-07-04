SPINDLE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $171.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $292,534.41 and $171.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,465.97 or 1.00086728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00034580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.01248038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00401920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00396149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

