Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.91. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 36,527 shares.

SCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

