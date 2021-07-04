StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.