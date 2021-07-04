Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.31 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

