Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

