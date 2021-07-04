Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

