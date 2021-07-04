Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 513,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

