Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SI. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

