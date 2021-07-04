Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.91% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.