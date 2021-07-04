Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.55

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as low as $15.25. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 3,377 shares.

About Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

