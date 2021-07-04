Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,872,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVG opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

