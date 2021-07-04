Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $330.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.30. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $243.34 and a 52 week high of $330.71.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

