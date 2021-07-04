Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

