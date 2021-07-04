Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 293 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.