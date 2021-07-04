Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 406.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $112.12 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

