Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

