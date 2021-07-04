Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.