Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $95,534,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

