Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sundance Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2070 10365 14835 479 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Sundance Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -143.25% -42.96% -1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.10 billion -$695.26 million -3.31

Sundance Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sundance Energy rivals beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

