Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

Shares of SGTZY stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

