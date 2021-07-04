Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.