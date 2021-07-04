Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,573,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,866.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSREF remained flat at $$90.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. Swiss Re has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

