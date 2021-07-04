Symbol Hits Market Capitalization of $749.99 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $749.99 million and $1.31 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Symbol has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,444.15 or 0.99938709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,901,211,974 coins and its circulating supply is 5,443,111,078 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

