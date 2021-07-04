Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,123,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,732 shares of company stock worth $550,975,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.