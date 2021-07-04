Syntropy (NOIA) Price Up 33% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $86.61 million and $589,568.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,947,401 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

