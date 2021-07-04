Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

