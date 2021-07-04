Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops One Day Volume of $13,465.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.91 or 0.00030745 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $13,465.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

