Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

