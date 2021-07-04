TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,115 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $222.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

