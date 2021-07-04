Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

