Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,667. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

