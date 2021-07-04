Teradyne’s (TER) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

