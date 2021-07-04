TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.13. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 8,910 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $513.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.