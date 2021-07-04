Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.40. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

