The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in The AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

