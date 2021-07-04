The Boeing’s (BA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $236.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

