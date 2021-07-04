The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,309,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $76,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 316.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 82.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,914,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after buying an additional 864,955 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

