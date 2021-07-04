The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 136,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

