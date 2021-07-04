The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:GDV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 136,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.