The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $704.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. On average, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.