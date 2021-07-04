The Goldman Sachs Group Increases The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $42.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

