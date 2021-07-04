The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.