The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Conviction-Buy

Jul 4th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.44.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

