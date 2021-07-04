The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 4.60% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $52,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 87,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,585. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

