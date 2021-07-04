The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,850,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,966 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $33,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

