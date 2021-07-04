The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

