The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,326 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of The Shyft Group worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 91,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

