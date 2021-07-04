The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

