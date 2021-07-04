The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.45 Million

Equities analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce $898.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.90 million and the highest is $950.00 million. The Toro reported sales of $840.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The Toro has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

