The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

